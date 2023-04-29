Their mom also donned a cap and gown Saturday as a faculty member.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's graduation day at Calvin University. Among 804 students donning a cap and gown, some have a special connection.

Four of them, to be exact.

“I am graduating with my siblings," smiled Elaine Martinez Vasquez.

The Martinez Vazquez quadruplets are starting a new chapter on Saturday. Just like everything else in their life, it'll be together.

“We haven't actually even celebrated our birthday apart. Ever," said Naty Martinez Vasquez.

College can be scary, but getting to do it with your favorite people by your side makes it much easier.

“I'm just really grateful for the fact that I can do this with them," said Elaine.

It helps to have even more of the comforts of home, too.

The quadruplets' mom, Maria Rodriguez De Vasquez, has worked at Calvin for 22 years as an assistant professor of Spanish and academic advisor.

Even when they took some of her classes, they somehow made it through five years without accidentally calling her mom.

“I always treated my, my kids like my own students. I think they were a little bit afraid. Maybe embarrassed sometimes," laughed Rodriguez De Vasquez.

“I'm your professor in front of the class, I'm your mom at home," she said.

After graduating high school in Grandville in 2018, it came time to decide on colleges.

“That has been their life, all the time, together," said Rodriguez De Vasquez. "So, I was kind of worried about what was gonna happen if they separate."

Their mom tried to keep an open mind.

“My mom, I think she secretly wanted us all to be here," said Misael Martinez Vasquez.

Let’s just say, Calvin was always in the cards.

“I think it's in the genes," said Rodriguez De Vasquez.

Although graduation day is supposed to be an exciting occasion, all the siblings have mixed emotions.

“This is definitely probably one of like, the last bigger things that we'll be doing together as quadruplets," said Naty. “It's very bittersweet."

When they walk up on the stage to get their diploma, it will signify the end of their time all together.

“Moving on to a new chapter in our life would be potentially separated. It's kind of scary," said David Martinez Vasquez.

"I hope I don't get too emotional," said Rodriguez De Vasquez.

Still, they know their biggest fans will always be out there in the crowd — quadrupling the love.

“Really, their happiness has been my happiness," Elaine said.

