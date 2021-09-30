North side car dealer hosts pet adoption event Oct. 2

Several pet adoption agencies will be offering dogs and cats for adoption at Tom Wood Subaru on East 96th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — A car dealership on the north side of Indianapolis is partnering with local pet adoption agencies to help find homes for adoptable dogs and cats Saturday, Oct. 2.

Tom Wood Subaru is hosting the adoption event in its rear parking lot at 3300 E. 96th Street. The ASPCA and Pet Friendly Services of Indiana will be on site for the "Love Them for Life" event with plenty of adoptable pets.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. A $25 adoption discount will apply.



You can bring your pet for meet-and-greet opportunities with adoptable pets as well as the chance to have your photo taken with Tom Wood's famous "spokesdog," Petey.