Rushville Animal Shelter raising money at Saturday's Indy Fuel Game

Hockey fans can bring their four-legged friends to enjoy the action on the ice as the Indy Fuel take on the Kalamazoo Wings.

RUSHVILLE, Ind. — Rushville Animal Shelter in Rush County is part of a small community in a rural area, but it has a big need to find volunteers and fosters, plus raise money to support their cause. On Saturday, Indy Fuel will help them do just that.

The Indy Fuel Pucks and Paws Game gives hockey fans, dog owners and their four-legged friends a chance to enjoy the action on the ice as the Fuel take on the Kalamazoo Wings. For $30, fans can receive a ticket for themselves, one for their dog, plus a special treat for the pup.

Kasey Hanna is the shelter's director. She has a staff of just three people, no one to foster their dogs, and only one person — whom she is very grateful for — who fosters cats.

"She has done this for us the past four years. And I added it up the other day and she's sheltered over 500, which is a huge number for us. She has given those cats and kittens a great opportunity at life and a lot of them are medical cases, or ones that have been born here and just need somewhere to live until they're 8 weeks old and ready for adoption," Hanna said.

One of the shelter's biggest supporters is Kevin Dolan. For the last two years, he's donned the red suit and given the community a chance to take pictures with Santa and resident animals.

"Last year we raised $3,300 during the COVID season, and this year, it doesn't look as good, but we're doing better than I thought," Dolan said.

Dolan will be at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum for Pucks and Paws night Saturday, donning his Santa suit again. For $5, fans can get photos with Santa and their pups. All the money raised goes back to the Rushville Animal Shelter.

Only one dog per owner is allowed at the game. No other pets will be allowed inside. To see the rules for bringing a pet to the game and submit a ticket order form, click here.