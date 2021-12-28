South side animal shelter in need of supplies to help adoptable dogs, cats

To date, Rosie Ellis estimates she's saved over 40,000 animals in need.

INDIANAPOLIS — There is a woman on the south side of Indianapolis who has made it her mission to help animals in need.

Rosie Ellis opened Rosie's Southside Animal Shelter 32 years ago because she saw a need.

“We rescue everything that doesn't have a home,” Ellis said, which has been her motto now for more 30 years.

To date, Ellis estimates she's saved over 40,000 animals in need.

Ellis is the first to admit she gets plenty of help from staff, volunteers and local organizations.

“The vet comes every Tuesday — for spays and neuters, to give rabies tests, the feline leukemia and AIDS tests — to get [the animals] all ready [for adoption]," Ellis said.

Most of the cats then get put up for adoption at area PetSmart stores in a partnership that has helped Ellis not only adopt out animals but raise money along the way.

“We've already adopted over 1,500 right now,” Ellis said. “Those are three more of our outlets, plus people come here and we're open every day but Tuesdays because Tuesdays are when we spay.”

Ellis said it's long and tough hours for the staff, but they know they are making a difference on the south side and in the lives of unwanted animals.

If you'd like to help out, the shelter is in need of items to help take care of the dogs and cats, including cat litter, training leashes, dog toys, and much more. Click here to see the shelter's list. Items can be shipped or dropped off at the shelter during open hours at 1614 W. Edgewood Ave.

Shipped items can be sent to the following address:

Rosie’s Southside Animal Shelter

1614 W. Edgewood Ave.

Indianapolis, IN 46217

Click here to see a list of adoptable dogs and cats.