The Humane Society for Hamilton County is featuring three dogs and two cats looking for forever homes this week.

FISHERS, Ind. — Our 13 to the Rescue series features adoptable pets from local shelters each week.

See the pets of the week from the Humane Society for Hamilton County in the gallery below:

Pets of the Week: 8-5-2023 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5