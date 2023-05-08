FISHERS, Ind. — Our 13 to the Rescue series features adoptable pets from local shelters each week.
See the pets of the week from the Humane Society for Hamilton County in the gallery below:
Pets of the Week: 8-26-2023
To learn more about adopting one of the pets of the week, or other pets from the Humane Society for Hamilton County, click here.
Clear the Shelters
NBC is teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters.
It's a nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign that helps find loving homes for animals in need.
More than 860,000 pets nationwide have found their forever homes since 2015 when Clear the Shelters first started.
Rebecca Stevens, with the Humane Society for Hamilton County, explained how the Clear the Shelters campaign works.
"These animals are priceless — they're not free — they're priceless. What that means is we're going to ask you for a minimum of $1 donation, but we would like for you at the point of adoption, to consider what the value is to you to have this animal in your life and make a donation if you can," Stevens said. "What's interesting by doing that is we've made more money and are able to help more animals."