Pets of the Week: 8-26-2023

The Humane Society for Hamilton County is featuring three dogs and two cats looking for forever homes this week.

FISHERS, Ind. — Our 13 to the Rescue series features adoptable pets from local shelters each week.

See the pets of the week from the Humane Society for Hamilton County in the gallery below:

To learn more about adopting one of the pets of the week, or other pets from the Humane Society for Hamilton County, click here.

Clear the Shelters

NBC is teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters.

It's a nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign that helps find loving homes for animals in need.

More than 860,000 pets nationwide have found their forever homes since 2015 when Clear the Shelters first started.

Rebecca Stevens, with the Humane Society for Hamilton County, explained how the Clear the Shelters campaign works.