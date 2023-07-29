Indianapolis Animal Care Services is featuring five dogs looking for forever homes this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Our 13 to the Rescue series features adoptable pets from local shelters each week.

See the pets of the week from Indianapolis Animal Care Services in the gallery below:

Pets of the Week: 7-29-2023 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

IACS said all five dogs have been in the shelter upwards of 80 days.

At IACS, all adopted animals are free and come with all of their standard vaccinations, spay/neuter surgery and a basic veterinary exam.