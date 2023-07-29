x
To The Rescue

Pets of the Week: 7-29-2023

Indianapolis Animal Care Services is featuring five dogs looking for forever homes this week.

INDIANAPOLIS — Our 13 to the Rescue series features adoptable pets from local shelters each week.

See the pets of the week from Indianapolis Animal Care Services in the gallery below:

Pets of the Week: 7-29-2023

Indianapolis Animal Care Services
Fern, a 2-year-old pit-mix, is looking for a home where he an be the only animal. He’s done well meeting people of all ages and is mostly housebroken, knows how to sit, takes treats gently and loves to play.

IACS said all five dogs have been in the shelter upwards of 80 days.

At IACS, all adopted animals are free and come with all of their standard vaccinations, spay/neuter surgery and a basic veterinary exam.

To learn more about adopting one of the pets of the week, or other pets from IACS, click here.

