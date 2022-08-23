Central Indiana rescue helps find homes for abandoned Labrador retrievers

A team of roughly 150 volunteers and fosters does all of the work, and, like every rescue, could always use more assistance.

INDIANAPOLIS — A rescue in central Indiana is helping find forever homes for abandoned and unwanted Labrador retrievers and Lab mixes.

Love of Labs, Indiana began in 2005 to save as many lovable pets as possible.

"Some dogs we pull come from horrific circumstances, have experienced incredible neglect or abuse in some cases, unfortunately, and they are still tail-wagging, loving, forgiving, like nothing ever happened to them, super loyal to us, and I just think they're fantastic dogs," said Megan Montague, president of Love of Labs, Indiana.

Kanaan, a 5-month-old Lab, is currently with a foster family. The rescue said a lot of people don't understand all the qualities of a Lab before they decide on adding one to the family.

Cecilia Samperio and her family, adopted Sunny after fostering her, adding a second Labrador to the family.

"She's really kind and sweet, and she loves people and other dogs. She gets along with about everyone," Samperio said of Sunny.

Samperio's family has fostered six Labs from Love of Labs, Indiana — one of which ended in a big litter of puppies.

"We fostered this pregnant dog named Charlotte, and she had nine puppies in my room," Samperio said.

Love of Labs, Indiana rescues the breed from across the Midwest, with many dogs coming from Kentucky and Tennessee.

A team of roughly 150 volunteers and fosters does all of the work, and, like every rescue, could always use more assistance.

Click here for more information on Love of Labs, Indiana.