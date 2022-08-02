Indianapolis nonprofit works to ensure outside dogs receive necessary care

FIDO provides indoor training crates, outside dog houses, and even food and bedding to families in need.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis organization is working around the clock to make sure outside dogs are taken care of.

Volunteers with Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside (FIDO) said their job takes an urgent turn in the cold winter months.

Despite constant urges from recues and animal welfare groups that dogs should live indoors with their families, especially during extreme weather, thousands of dogs live their lives in backyards — sometimes on chains.

That's where FIDO, an organization run by volunteers, comes in to get the help the dogs and their families may need.

"Some people are really doing the best they can. For example, maybe they're living with grandma and grandma doesn't want the dogs in the house, but maybe they do. It might be people where the kids are allergic. So it's a real variety," said Darcy Kurtz, executive director of FIDO.

It's not illegal to keep dogs outdoors in Indiana, but it is against the law to keep your pet outdoors if temperatures fall before 20 degrees or if a wind chill advisory has been issued.

"Our focus is really on improving the quality of life of dogs who live outside," Kurtz said. "We really try to remove all the barriers for people to comply with the dog care and treatment ordinances and provide a basic level of care for their dogs."

FIDO offers families indoor training crates so they can bring dogs in during the winter, as well as outside dog houses and even food and bedding. The organization will also help families get access to vaccinations and medical care if it's needed.

The ultimate goal for FIDO, though, is to convince dog owners that dogs are much better off indoors with the family.

"Sometimes, the people just want the dogs to be outside to bark in the backyard in case anybody tries to break into the garage," Kurtz said. "And those are the cases to where we try to instill in people the concept that dogs are much better protectors inside the house than chained up in the backyard."

FIDO also offers a weekly food pantry for pet owners and helps connect families to other resources they may need for their pets.