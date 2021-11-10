Kokomo car dealership holding fundraiser for Humane Society

This is the second year of the "Fill the Truck" fundraiser.

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo car dealership is asking for the public's help in supporting local shelter animals.

Brad Howell Ford is holding its second "Fill the Truck" fundraiser, collecting pet food for the Kokomo Humane Society. The dealership set a goal of 7,000 pounds of food this year and has already received over 9,000 pounds in a week.

For every 20 pounds of food you donate, you'll be given a ticket for a chance to win prizes.