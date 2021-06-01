13 to the Rescue: Hancock County Humane Society takes in only cats, runs on volunteers and donations

All of the felines at the Hancock County Humane Society are vaccinated and spayed or neutered before they are placed up for adoption.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Hancock County Humane Society is a "no kill" shelter that takes in cats only.

They'd like to be able to do more, but with limited money, space and volunteers, it's all they can do.

You'll only see cats and kittens in their shelter in Greenfield and they're all taken care of by generous volunteers.

Kaelyn Roberts is one of the volunteers that helps run the shelter.

"We are funded and run entirely on volunteers and donations," Roberts said. "We are separate from the city and county so that runs our entire shelter, any cat, or kitten that we take in here we provide medical care that they need."

All of the felines are vaccinated and spayed or neutered before they are placed up for adoption.

Roberts said they've also seen families struggle to take care of their own pets over the past year, so they also provide what they can to those families with a pet food pantry.

"There are many stray cats and then especially a lot of people are kind of struggling, you know, financially, taking care of their animals over the past year," Roberts said. "So we also have a pet food pantry that's open on Tuesday evenings and then on Saturdays during the day so anybody from our community can come and receive free food or litter for cats and dogs and anything like that that they need so that kind of helps people keep their own animals in their home if we can help out with that."

Right now, the shelter has about 35 volunteers. Monique Lange is one of those volunteers.

She is unable to foster a cat because she lives in an apartment. But she volunteers by cleaning the shelter every Saturday.

"I do live in apartment, and I'm sure anybody who lives in apartment can empathize, the pet fees are extremely high. So I would rather not pay those so I come in on Saturdays and this, this is my giving back, this is my time with, because I've always been a tech person I was that kid who would collect cats off the streets, growing up and every week, that'd be a different cat in our house. But I don't have that luxury," Lange said.

Volunteers at the shelter said they realized that if they give the animals names, they get adopted faster. They also liked to have fun with the names. This season it's all about Hollywood names!

Making sure all of the cats and kittens are super stars is the goal, so they all end up in good, happy families.