Pepper's Senior Dog Sanctuary is a "dog retirement community" for older dogs to spend their final years in after living in an animal shelter.

LITTLETON, Colo. — There's a new spot for senior dogs to live out their final years in peace – Pepper's Senior Dog Sanctuary in Littleton is open after years of planning.

The sanctuary celebrated its grand opening on 50 acres of farmland with plenty of space for senior pups to play and rest. Vets are located on-site to provide medical and hospice care, plus trained staff and volunteers give dogs one-on-one time.

The idea for the senior sanctuary started in 2017, when one of the founders, Mary Leprino, lost her dog, Pepper. When she adopted him he wasn't in the best physical shape, but she got him the care he needed. She said Pepper helped her through some difficult times.

"I told him when he passed, that I would pay it forward and be an advocate for him and other senior dogs," Leprino said. "So that's how Pepper’s concept came about."

Leprino said her mission is to ease the euthanasia rate for senior dogs that are being kept in shelters. Peppers adopts senior dogs and dogs with special needs that have been in other animal shelters for a long period of time, so that they can live out their remaining years in the sanctuary.

"For every senior that we take out of a shelter, it's easier for a shelter to bring in two more dogs, because it eases the burden," Leprino said.

Right now, six dogs live at Pepper's. and the facility can hold up to 50 dogs. Eventually, the founders said they'll consider expanding.

Pepper's said the best way to support them is to adopt senior dogs from shelters. Many people opt to get a puppy instead of an older dog. And some shelters euthanize older dogs if they aren't getting adopted.

"People go to a rescue or shelter and they see this cute little adorable squishy thing. And then sometimes they see these older dogs that are just laying there," Leprino said. "They may have some bad teeth, some arthritis. But all of the dogs that we've ever encountered have been helped, medically, very easily."

Leprino said that once you get that care for your new senior dog, they'll be a loyal companion to you for the rest of their life.

"You’re not going to adopt this dog, and two months later, that dog’s gonna pass," she said. "If you take care of this dog, this dog will be your companion for a while. It's rewarding and magical."

Pepper's needs volunteers. You can fill out an application here.

Leprino said an angel investor, combined with lots of generous donations, helped them pay for the facility. You can donate here.

The facility is located at 7000 Roxborough Park Road.