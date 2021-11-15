Safe and unsafe foods for your dog to feast on this Thanksgiving

Pro tip: Turkey bones are off the table. They can damage your dog's digestive tract, so be sure to keep them out of reach.

INDIANAPOLIS — This Thanksgiving you and your dog can overeat together, so long as the foods Fido eats are safe for his health.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), Thanksgiving typically coincides with an increase in dogs visiting the vet after being fed unsafe foods.

The AKC released its list of foods that are safe and others your dog should avoid this holiday season.

What your dog can eat this Thanksgiving:

The AKC made a list of fall foods that are healthy for your pup. For example, sweet potatoes are a great source of dietary fiber and pumpkin is great for your dog's skin and coat. But, with all these foods, a good rule of thumb is to avoid seasonings and added ingredients.

Sweet potatoes as long as they don't contain any added ingredients.

Boiled or baked potatoes without any added butter, sour cream, salt, or pepper

Apples without seeds

Turkey meat without bones, skin, or seasonings

Green beans with no added ingredients

Plain peas

Plain pumpkin

Frozen yogurt makes a good dessert for your dog that's healthy, too.

What your dog shouldn't eat this Thanksgiving:

While your dog can absolutely have the main course, turkey, on Thanksgiving, it shouldn't have any turkey bones. It may be tempting to give your pet a bone, but pet owners beware — these bones can cause damage to your pet's digestive tract, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Below is the AKC's list of other foods your dog should avoid because they're either unhealthy, unsafe or toxic:

Turkey bones, skin, and gravy

Stuffing

Casseroles

Mashed potatoes

Creamed peas

Chocolate, cookies, pies, and sweets (especially anything containing xylitol)

Alcoholic beverages

Raisins and grapes

Onions, scallions, and garlic

Ham

Yeast dough

Fatty foods

Foods containing spices