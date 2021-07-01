Here's how to keep pets safe and sound during July 4 celebrations

Between fireworks and parties, July 4 can be a distressing holiday for pets. Here's how to protect them.

INDIANAPOLIS — Each year, Indianapolis Animal Care Services sees an increase of stray dogs who have escaped from their homes during July 4 celebrations. Between fireworks and parties, it can be a distressing holiday for pets.

The shelter is offering tips on how to keep dogs and cats safe, and what to do if they get away from home.

Keep pets inside in a quiet room. This is especially important while fireworks are going off. Pet owners can also play gentle music or talk radio to mask the sound of the fireworks.

If you're hosting a party, give dogs time to expend their energy before guests arrive. For cats, remind guests to be careful when opening and closing doors so the cats don't slip out.

Keep fireworks, sparklers and glow sticks away from pets.

Make sure all pets are microchipped and wearing a collar and tag with updated contact information.

Have a current photo of your pet in case it escapes or gets lost.

If your pet gets lost in the Indianapolis area, post the picture on Indy Lost Pet Alert. While the IACS staff cannot answer questions about lost pets over the phone, stray pets taken in at IACS can be viewed online here.