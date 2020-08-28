Motorcycle ride to help benefit animal rescue

Non-bikers are also welcomed to enjoy all the events planned along with the ride.

INDIANAPOLIS — Motorcyclists from all over central Indiana are invited to help give more rescue dogs a chance to find a home. Laurie Collins, the organizer of the benefit ride, runs Lucci's House Bully Rescue which operates mostly on donations and fund raising. All of the funds raised go to the care, medical expenses and adoption process for pit-bulls.

"You can come in, hangout, look at the things we have, you can even drive behind the riders if you have a car or jeep," Collins said. "There are lots of amazing donations including diamond ear rings from Smith Jewelers."

Collins, who got helped from a friend at a local Harley Davidson dealer, decided to put together the event after receiving offers for sponsorship. But her main goal is to raise awareness about the care and need for people to help rescue pit-bulls.

Collins plans to provide a free lunch to riders thanks to one of her sponsors. Even after the kickstands go up at noon on Sunday, attendees can still have fun at the event.

"You can take a picture with the dogs. We will have a photographer there. There will be different vendors there and people helping out. We will have T-shirts for sale. We will have all the auction items there so people can check it out," Collins said.