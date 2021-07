The concern is that her wings aren't clipped, so she is able to fly.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — The Seymour Police Department is putting out the word about a missing bird.

Moana the parrot flew the coop from her home in the Hedge Court and Schleeter Road area of Seymour.

The concern is that her wings aren't clipped, so she is able to fly. Police say Moana is a pet and comfortable around people.