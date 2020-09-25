Lasagna, the 29.5 pound cat, has a new 'furever home'

Staff members said she was a very sweet cat and other than her weight is healthy.

PHILADELPHIA — A chunky kitty named Lasagna has found her "furever home" after being dropped off at the Philly animal shelter weighing 29.5 pounds.

Staff members said she was a very sweet cat and other than her weight is healthy. Also because of her weight, she has difficulty grooming herself.

The shelter posted about poor Lasagna and Stouffer's saw it and tweeted that anyone adopting the cat would get "a bunch of lasagna!"

We hope she finds a home! To the family who adopts Lasagna: we will send you a bunch of lasagna!



To the staff at @ACCTPhilly: if you need some lunch today, DM us! — Stouffer’s (@stouffers) September 24, 2020