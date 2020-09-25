Lasagna, the 29.5 pound cat, has a new 'furever home'

PHILADELPHIA — A chunky kitty named Lasagna has found her "furever home" after being dropped off at the Philly animal shelter weighing 29.5 pounds.
Staff members said she was a very sweet cat and other than her weight is healthy. Also because of her weight, she has difficulty grooming herself.
The shelter posted about poor Lasagna and Stouffer's saw it and tweeted that anyone adopting the cat would get "a bunch of lasagna!"
The good news is that a family has already stepped up to adopt Lasagna and promises to spoil her with love — not food.