'I'm shocked that I found him' | Kentucky veteran reunited with lost therapy dog

Hondo Griffiths and his family spent days searching for Maximo after the therapy dog jumped from a moving vehicle.

OWENSBORO, Ky. — An Army veteran had a happy homecoming after a terrifying ordeal when his therapy dog jumped from a moving vehicle.

Hondo Griffiths said his dog, Maximo, jumped out of a backseat window Sunday in Owensboro, Kentucky.

“At first I didn’t know he was gone, and then we’re distressed, we’re very worried about him,” Griffiths told WFIE-TV.

Griffiths said his family searched for the 65-pound boxer nonstop for days, with help from neighbors and local police officers.

“We’re very appreciative of our military and our veterans, and we recently had a therapy dog here in the office, so we understand the importance they play in their duties,” Daviess County (Ky.) Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Alex Coombs said.

Griffiths said Maximo helps him with the difficulties he faces after serving several tours in Afghanistan.

“He helps us in a lot of ways. Boxers are a breed you look at them and they make you laugh,” Griffiths said. “He’s just a really great dog.”

While searching for Maximo on Tuesday, Griffiths got a Facebook message saying someone had spotted his dog. He finally found his beloved companion less than a half-mile from his family's home.