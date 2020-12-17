Keeping your pets safe this holiday season

Dr. Peterson advises her clients to keep chocolate out of the house.

INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 led to a rise in pet adoptions across the country this past year. With people staying home, more pets found their forever homes.

Dr. Peterson with Noblesville Pet Wellness Clinic said it's a good time to revisit those holiday safety tips to ensure our furry friends have a safe and happy holiday season.

"The first thing to consider is your decorations," Dr. Peterson said. "For instance, tinsel. Cats love this stuff, but they can actually ingest it. We've removed tinsel from kitties before."

She suggests you go for fake plants over the real ones.

"Poinsettias, holly, some of the lilies, they can be hazardous and have some level of toxicity to pets," she said.

Her last tip is for the kitchen. Dr. Peterson advises her clients to keep chocolate out of the house.