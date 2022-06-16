ISP warning of online puppy scams

ISP said Hoosiers are paying for the puppies and are then given a fake address to pick it up.

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police is warning Hoosiers about online puppy scams.

The post in Putnamville reports it is looking into incidents where people purchased puppies using social media platforms.

ISP said Hoosiers are paying for the puppies and are then given an address. Once they get to that address, they realize they have been scammed and are out the money.

ISP provided the following tips for people looking to purchase a puppy online:

Communicate with the seller.

Meet the seller and puppy/dog.

Get a contract and check references.

Never wire money or use gift cards for payment.

If the price is too good to be true, it's likely a scam.