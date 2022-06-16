ISP warning of online puppy scams

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police is warning Hoosiers about online puppy scams.
The post in Putnamville reports it is looking into incidents where people purchased puppies using social media platforms.
ISP said Hoosiers are paying for the puppies and are then given an address. Once they get to that address, they realize they have been scammed and are out the money.
ISP provided the following tips for people looking to purchase a puppy online:
- Communicate with the seller.
- Meet the seller and puppy/dog.
- Get a contract and check references.
- Never wire money or use gift cards for payment.
- If the price is too good to be true, it's likely a scam.
ISP also reminds Hoosiers to not give out personal information to someone online, such as date of birth or social security number. Also, transactions made using prepaid cards or by wire transfer are nearly impossible to get back once sent.