IndyHumane searching for new CEO

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyHumane is in search of a new CEO after announcing David Horth was out of the position as of March 11. The announcement came from IndyHumane's board of directors.

"We thank David for his contribution to and leadership of IndyHumane as CEO for the last three years," said Bonnie Gallivan, board chair. "David has served IndyHumane in various capacities for nearly 20 years, and we are grateful for the impact he made not only at IndyHumane but on animal welfare in central Indiana. We wish him well in his future endeavors."