IndyHumane reopening for in-person adoptions

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyHumane is reopening for in-person visits at its shelter for people looking to adopt a pet.
Since March of 2020, people looking to adopt had to fill out an application, undergo preliminary counseling by phone, and then make an appointment to meet a specific animal. They couldn't just come to the shelter and meet multiple dogs or cats.
People will now be able to go inside to see the animals in the adoption kennels. Masks will be required.
Hours of Operation for the shelter are as follows:
- Closed on Sunday and Monday
- Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
People looking for more information on the adoption process or the pets available for adoption at IndyHumane can click here.
What other people are reading:
- Schools hoping Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 will be 'game changer'
- Zionsville family spreads 'Light for Levi' as toddler's recovery from near drowning goes on
- What's that bug? Crane flies reemerge in Indiana
- Man caught on camera at MLB game may be most wanted fugitive, US Marshals say
- 'They charged us $2,088 for being there for 5 minutes': Texas couple hit with bizarre airport parking bill