IndyHumane reopening for in-person adoptions

People will now be able to go inside to see the animals in the adoption kennels. Masks will be required.

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyHumane is reopening for in-person visits at its shelter for people looking to adopt a pet.

Since March of 2020, people looking to adopt had to fill out an application, undergo preliminary counseling by phone, and then make an appointment to meet a specific animal. They couldn't just come to the shelter and meet multiple dogs or cats.

Hours of Operation for the shelter are as follows:

Closed on Sunday and Monday

Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

People looking for more information on the adoption process or the pets available for adoption at IndyHumane can click here.