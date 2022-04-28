x
Pets

IndyHumane offering discounts on adoption during 'Empty the Shelters' event

IndyHumane’s adoption fee for dogs and puppies will be $25, and $10 for cats and kittens.
Credit: IndyHumane

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyHumane is taking part in the Bissell Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters" event.

From May 3 through May 8, people adopting pets will get discounted fees. IndyHumane's adoption fee for dogs and puppies will be $25, and $10 for cats and kittens.

"Empty the Shelters is a great event and we are glad we can participate again this year," said Adoptions Manager Daniel Elliott. "To have such a large array of shelters participating across the country really helps spread the message of visiting your local shelter to find a pet. The more animals that get adopted, the more we can bring in and ultimately help."

Posted by IndyHumane on Thursday, April 28, 2022

IndyHumane's Adoption Center hours are Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The Adoption Center is closed on Mondays.

To see what animals are available, click here.

