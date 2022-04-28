IndyHumane offering discounts on adoption during 'Empty the Shelters' event

IndyHumane’s adoption fee for dogs and puppies will be $25, and $10 for cats and kittens.

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyHumane is taking part in the Bissell Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters" event.

From May 3 through May 8, people adopting pets will get discounted fees. IndyHumane's adoption fee for dogs and puppies will be $25, and $10 for cats and kittens.

"Empty the Shelters is a great event and we are glad we can participate again this year," said Adoptions Manager Daniel Elliott. "To have such a large array of shelters participating across the country really helps spread the message of visiting your local shelter to find a pet. The more animals that get adopted, the more we can bring in and ultimately help."

IndyHumane's Adoption Center hours are Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The Adoption Center is closed on Mondays.