IndyHumane offering pet safety tips for Fourth of July and summer

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyHumane is warning about the stress hotter weather and fireworks can cause for pets.

"Fourth of July weekend often results in an increase of lost pets and stressed owners,” said Colleen Walker, IndyHumane’s Marketing Coordinator. “Setting up a good space for your animal can help decrease the risk of them getting out.”

▪ Leave pets at home and inside: Fireworks can be frightening for pets, even those who are accustomed to being around crowds. If you are hosting a party, keep your pet in a space where they can’t get loose.

▪ Create a home sanctuary: Set up an interior room for your pet, like a bathroom. Include a pet bed or blanket, and consider using a radio or a white noise machine to help mask the sound of fireworks.

▪ Pet-proof your home: When scared, some animals may become destructive so be sure to remove anything within reach that can become damaged or harm the pet if chewed or eaten.

▪ Identification is essential: Pets may panic, escape, and become lost. Updated identification tags are critical to ensure lost pets are reunited with their families. Ideal identification is both a tag on their collar and a registered microchip with correct contact information.

▪ Consult a veterinarian for pets with anxiety. Talk to your veterinarian before the Fourth of July to seek out remedies to lower your pet’s stress level if this is a known issue.