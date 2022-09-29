IndyHumane 'Empty the Shelters' event offering discounted adoptions

Discounted adoption fees will be available for dogs and cats from Oct. 1-8.

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyHumane is taking part in Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event.

Discounted adoption fees will be available for dogs and cats from Oct. 1-8. During those days, animals will be available for adoption at the following prices:

Cats: $20

Kittens: $25

Dogs: $50

Puppies: $150

“Bissell Pet Foundation has been a great partner to IndyHumane over the years,” Donna Casamento said. “Our number one goal is to place animals safely in homes, and this event will help us do just that.”

IndyHumane is one of more than 280 shelters participating in the weeklong event. Since 2016, “Empty the Shelters” has helped nearly 118,000 pets find loving families in the U.S. and Canada.