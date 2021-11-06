IndyHumane hosting cat adoption event

June is Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, and IndyHumane wants to clear the shelters.

INDIANAPOLIS — June is Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, and IndyHumane is hoping the public will consider doing that Saturday at a special event.

The shelter has a lot of kittens right now, so the goal is to clear the shelters. Those interested in attending must register in advance, but there will be plenty of kittens to choose from.

"We have dozens of kittens — dozens and dozens — who are available for adoption. Now, we have kitten who will be available, especially as this adoption event on Saturday," said Hayley Wolf with IndyHumane. "We also have dozens more kittens foster homes now who are too young to be spayed, neutered, vaccinated, but they'll be available for adoption throughout the summer."

Attendance will cost $40. All kittens will be spayed or neutered and receive all their shots.