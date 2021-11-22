IndyHumane clinic welcoming animals in need

On a typical day, the clinic can provide around 15 surgeries.

INDIANAPOLIS — The IndyHumane downtown clinic is offering low-cost spay and neuter services along with vaccinations for and dogs. The low-cost services will be provided to Indianapolis Animal Care Services along with dogs and cats in the community.

On a typical day, the clinic can provide around 15 surgeries. On Monday, due to overcrowding at IACS, the clinic performed 35 surgeries.

"We know the importance of providing low-cost spay and neuter surgeries to our community's pets and are thankful for the services IndyHumane's Downtown Clinic provides," said First Lady Janet Holcomb. "We appreciate the wonderful care that Topper received today."

The clinic is located in Indianapolis' Haughville neighborhood at 456 N. Holmes Ave. The neighborhood has been identified as one of the areas most in need of animal welfare services in the community.

The clinic is expected to complete nearly 8,000 surgeries this year.