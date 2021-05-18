IndyHumane and Humane Society for Hamilton County team up on medical care

Equipment being shared will help with dental procedures and diagnosis of eye issues for animals at the shelters.

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyHumane and Humane Society for Hamilton County are working together to increase the medical care animals can get at the shelters.

IndyHumane recently donated several piece of equipment to Humane Society for Hamilton County. That donation included a portable dental x-ray unit, a dental scaler, and a high-speed hand drill. The equipment will allow the shelter to do dental cleanings and other procedures.

Other equipment donated will help with diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases like glaucoma.

“Having a medical center in our new facility is critical in serving over 3,200 animals each year—many of whom arrive with life-threatening injuries,” said Rebecca Stevens, the President and CEO of the Humane Society for Hamilton County. “We are incredibly grateful for IndyHumane’s generous donation of medical equipment as it allows us to perform even more procedures that will improve these animals’ quality of life, and I’m looking forward to more opportunities for HSHC and IndyHumane to collaborate in the future.”