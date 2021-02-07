IndyHumane hosts summer camp with a purr-pose

The camp costs $325/week which helps with the overall costs of the shelter and covers camp staffing and activities.

INDIANAPOLIS — Kids are returning to summer camps this year after the pandemic kept them closed last year.

That includes a popular camp where cuddling kittens and walking dogs are part of the daily activities. Reid Apodaca, 11, is a big fan.

"It's very fun. We get to be with the animals most of the day," he said. "We play with them, feed them and give them baths."

Reid is among the 160 kids signed up for one of six, one-week day camps at IndyHumane. The camps usually accommodate more kids but were cut back this year because of COVID-19.

The camp, which runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each day is open to kids 8 to 15 years old.

Shawna Sims-Caldwell, IndyHumane's Director of Shelter Services, started the camp 12 years ago with 20 kids.

She said it began as a way to teach them about animal welfare in a shelter setting. The campers get exposed to different staff and departments, including the medical team, customer service and canine and behavioral teams.

"We learn how to treat animals and how the vets help them," Reid said.

Sims-Caldwell said the camp has become a valuable tool in advancing the shelter's mission.

"These campers and their families turn into adopters, turn into donors and year-round volunteers for us and in the end, it helps the animals," she said.

That's because the more time the animals spend with people, the better prepared they are for adoption.

The kids are also exposed to other shelter animals like rabbits, ferrets, and pet rats. Vivian Clark, 16, a former camper is now a head counselor. For her, it's more than a summer job.

"Animal behavior is something I learned a lot about," she said. "I've always had a passion for animals and want to be a vet when I grow up. So I feel it's the place to be."