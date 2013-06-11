Indianapolis' own Buster to appear in Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Buster has racked up more points at shows this year than any other Great Pyrenees.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're ever walking around Mass Ave and see a Great Pyrenees strutting up to people for food, count yourself lucky because you are in the presence of greatness.

That's because Buster is no ordinary dog. He is the top-ranked Great Pyrenees in the country.

Buster is only 3-and-a-half years old, which is on the younger side for him to be appearing in dog shows. But again, Buster is no ordinary dog. He's more like a dog diva.

He loves being out in front of people and using his good looks to get food from people on Mass Ave. So advanced are his skills that he has favorite dishes at many of the restaurants. At Condado Tacos, his dish is ground beef tacos. At FortyFive Degrees, it's beef teriyaki. At Nine Irish Brothers, he gets the bangers of course. Buster is a self-appointed guardian and food tester.

Buster works off all those dishes by spending his free time competing in dog shows. He's pretty good at it too, racking up enough points to earn him a spot at the coveted Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show June 11-13.

He comes from a strong line of show dogs. His mother is a Hall of Fame female Pyrenees. His brother is the winningest Pyrenees of all time. In fact, Buster might have to face his brother at Westminster if his brother also earns a spot this year.

"We are hoping that Buster does really in this show and hopefully in shows for the future," said owner Sheri Pflugh.

Buster also has the help of a great Great Pyrenees handler in Dave Daugherty, who also calls Indianapolis home and has had great success at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in the past.

Hopefully all the stars will align next week for Buster and he can bring home another win.