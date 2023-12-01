Dog rescued in Indianapolis playing in Puppy Bowl XIX

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts may not be playing in the Super Bowl this year, but Indianapolis will be represented at the "Puppy Bowl."
"Little Mighty," a three-legged pup, was rescued through Indy Humane. His biography for the Puppy Bowl says he has a "strong soul" and "wasn't going to let missing a leg stop him."
He came to IndyRescue when his owner couldn't afford the surgery required to fix a broken leg. Little Mighty was adopted by two best friends, who say he loves car rides, dressing up, and playing with two golden retrievers who live next door.
The Puppy Bowl airs Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet, a few hours before Super Bowl LVII kicks off in Glendale, Arizona. In all, 122 puppies will take part in Puppy Bowl XIX, representing 67 shelters and rescues in 34 states.