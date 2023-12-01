Dog rescued in Indianapolis playing in Puppy Bowl XIX

The latest edition of the "Puppy Bowl" will air Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts may not be playing in the Super Bowl this year, but Indianapolis will be represented at the "Puppy Bowl."

"Little Mighty," a three-legged pup, was rescued through Indy Humane. His biography for the Puppy Bowl says he has a "strong soul" and "wasn't going to let missing a leg stop him."

He came to IndyRescue when his owner couldn't afford the surgery required to fix a broken leg. Little Mighty was adopted by two best friends, who say he loves car rides, dressing up, and playing with two golden retrievers who live next door.