Indianapolis Animal Care Services pauses impound fees July 6 and 7

INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to reduce overcrowding in the shelter while also removing a potential barrier to reuniting lost pets with their families, Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) has announced that for July 6 and 7 only, it will be waiving impound fees for missing pets.

Normally, when IACS finds a lost pet, it charges a fee to the owners to help account for the added costs of sheltering the pet.

However, since July 1, the shelter has taken in 180 animals and still has 120 left. Doing away with the impound fees temporarily, the shelter hopes, will encourage families to visit and recover their lost pets.

The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 6 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 7. IACS asks that individuals hoping to locate their lost pet or adopt a new pet arrive at least an hour before closing to allow time for required paperwork.

IACS says that pet owners who have lost their pet are encouraged to submit a report to Indy Lost Pet Alert and post to social media in order to get the word out.