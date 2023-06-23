Indianapolis Animal Care Services hosts pet adoption event this weekend

IACS hopes to clear space in their shelters with a free event.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) has announced an adoption event on June 24 and 25 at their shelter on 2600 South Harding St. The organization is looking to open up space in their kennels by adopting out at least 100 of their 200 dogs and cats.

The free gathering, known as the "Let Freedom Ring Adoption Event," will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature a cookout serving food and refreshments. At noon, attendees will have an opportunity outside to meet the shelter dogs looking for a forever home.

In addition to the event, the IACS shelter will be extending their adoption hours to help increase the number of adoptions.

Individuals and families who adopt a dog will also be gifted a free dog bed for their new family member(s) while supplies last, courtesy of the Grateful Sanctuary.

Our updated "Preventing Euthanasia List' (P.E.T. for short) is here!



Meet 12 dogs that we feel would do well in a variety of homes. Reminder that adoptions are free and adopted animals are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and heartworm tested! pic.twitter.com/dQQf003SyP — Animal Care Services (@INDYACS) June 23, 2023