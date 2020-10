The outdoor adoption event will be held at Tom Wood Subaru on E. 96th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Humane Services is holding an outdoor adoption event at Tom Wood Subaru on Saturday.

It will be a chance for people to get matched with their perfect pet. There will be 10 rescues including cats, dogs, and even rabbits.

The Love Them For Life Adoption Event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Tom Wood Subaru's back lot at 3300 E. 96th St.