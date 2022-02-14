Service dogs-in-training help spread Valentine's Day cheer

Volunteers had furry friends from ICAN alongside to help deliver Valentine's Day goodies across central Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — Some furry companions helped spread Valentine's Day love in Indianapolis Monday.

The annual tradition is now in its tenth year at the Indiana Canine Assistant Network.

Dozens of volunteers helped pack up their cars, along with a service dog in training. They delivered Valentine's Day bags to different businesses, schools and homes throughout central Indiana.

13News tagged along with one couple who sponsored a dog named "Snoopy." Dave and Lin Jongleux have been helping spread the love for years.

"Some people are surprised by it, some people are expecting it, but they all love to see the dogs delivering their valentines. A lot of times, people don't care about the goodies, they just want to pet the dog," the couple said.