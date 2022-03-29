ICAN celebrating 20 years with PAWS Vegas fundraiser

The event will be held at the Biltwell Event Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Canine Assistance Network (ICAN) is celebrating 20 years of providing service dogs for children and adults with disabilities.

To mark the occasion, ICAN will hold its PAWS Vegas fundraiser.

NOTE: The video above is from the kickoff event for ICAN's 20th anniversary celebration.

It will be held at the Biltwell Event Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The family-friendly event will include activities for all ages. Some of the fun events will be the Golden Kibble buffet, music from Nick the Piano Man and carnival games. There will also be a wine pull, karaoke and a visit from ICAN's service dogs in training.

All proceeds from the event will go toward helping ICAN continue to train and place service dogs.

Honda of Fishers hosted a kickoff event earlier in March and will sponsor an ICAN assistance canine. WTHR Channel 13 is a media partner for PAWS Vegas.

For more information on PAWS Vegas, including how to purchase tickets, click here.