IACS suspends animal intake after bacterial strain found; adoptions still happening

The staff started giving antibiotics to the animals on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is suspending animal intake after a bacterial strain was found.

IACS said Streptococcus equi zooepidemicus was identified in the shelter.

The staff started giving antibiotics to the animals on Sunday, Oct. 1, and samples were sent to Purdue University for testing.

Animals treated with antibiotics will still be eligible for adoption.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on plans for a new IACS center.

IACS will resume animal intake on Monday, Oct. 9.