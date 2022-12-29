9 dogs remain on IACS' 'Preventing Euthanasia List'

According to IACS, all nine dogs are expected to do well in a variety of homes. Adoptions are free and include spay/neuter, microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — In September, Indianapolis Animal Care Services launched its "Preventing Euthanasia List" to help prevent euthanasia of healthy, adoptable dogs.

On Wednesday, IACS shared an update and said six of the 15 dogs on the latest list have been adopted, which means nine dogs still need forever homes.

IACS said all nine dogs are expected to do well in a variety of homes.

Adoptions are free and include spay or neuter, microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

The idea is to get the animals adopted on this list to free up some resources for staff to focus on the more difficult-to-place pets — those with health and behavioral issues who are at risk of being euthanized.

Here are the nine dogs available for adoption:

9 dogs remain on our latest Preventing Euthanasia (P.E.T.) List. All of these dogs are expected to do well in a variety... Posted by Indianapolis Animal Care Services on Wednesday, December 28, 2022

In times of crisis, IACS explained, shelters are forced to create an "At-Risk List" that details the animals most at risk of being euthanized due to limited capacity or staffing.

"The at-risk list typically consists of animals that have a history of behavior issues and animals that are suffering at the shelter due to the stress of the kennel environment," IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl said. "But if the trend continues, we could be looking at having to euthanize healthy adoptable animals."

IACS made the Preventing Euthanasia List in an effort to clear kennel space and ultimately prevent having to make the At-Risk List at all.