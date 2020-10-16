IACS offering free adoptions at 'pup-kin patch' event

INDIANAPOLIS — Everyone knows visiting a pumpkin patch is a favorite fall activity, but what about a "pup-kin" patch?
After success at the first event, Indianapolis Animal Care Services is hosting a second FALL in Love Adoption Event Saturday to help find pets in their care forever homes. People will have the opportunity to walk through the shelter's outdoor areas to see adoptable dogs and get full tours of the cat rooms to fine their next feline friend. Tours will be limited to one family at a time to ensure social distancing.
Adoptions will be free during the event. Adoption applications are available online. To see adoptable animals, click here.
Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged while meeting with dogs.
The event runs from 1-6 p.m. Saturday at the shelter, located at 2600 S. Harding St.