IACS issues plea for adoption before Veterans Day closure

The shelter will be closed Thursday in observance of Veterans Day and space at the shelter is maxed out.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is in desperate need of adoptions after taking in 109 animals since Sunday. Only 40 of those have been adopted.

The shelter will be closed Thursday in observance of Veterans Day and space at the shelter is maxed out.

"While the shelter will be closed for adoptions tomorrow, our Animal Control Officers will still be responding to calls and bringing animals into the shelter who need help," said IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl in a press release Wednesday. "We have set temporary crates back up in the hallways and in available office space, but even those won't hold us if we continue to take in animals."

IACS will be open Wednesday until 5:30 p.m. for anyone interested in adopting a pet.