Indianapolis animal shelter offering free adoptions, no appointments needed

Indianapolis Animal Care Services said animals currently coming in to the shelter are being placed in temporary crates until a cage or kennel opens up.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is urging adoptions as the facility has completely run out of space for cats and dogs.

IACS if offering free adoptions, and no appointment is needed.

The shelter is open daily from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and closes at 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

Click here to see a list of IACS' adoptable animals.

Credit: Indianapolis Animal Care Services
Parsnip is a very good boy who seems to be housebroken! He is about 2 years old and 69 lbs. He likes affection, but also is content doing his own thing and getting in all his sniffs. He has a nice, toothy smile and really wants a place to call his own! He came in as a stray, so IACS does not know how he will do with other animals or kids.

IACS said there are other ways to help if you are not able to adopt an animal at this time, including: 

  • Fostering an animal. Click here to learn more and apply.
  • Sharing IACS' social media posts to spread awareness.
  • Signing up to volunteer around the shelter. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old. Click here to learn more and apply.
  • Making a donation. Shelter costs include food and supplies, medical care, spay and neuter, pet deposits, and more. Click here to donate.

