IACS hosting 'Fall In Love' with a shelter pet event

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is hosting a special adoption event on Saturday, Sept. 26 as part of the shelter’s “FALL in Love” campaign. The center is located at 2600 S. Harding Street and the event runs from 1 - 8 p.m.

IACS is hoping to help connect people with a new dog or cat to add to their family.

Adoptions are free and no appointments are necessary during the event.

To see all of our adoptable animals and to fill out an adoption application click here.