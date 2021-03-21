The family had recently gotten the adorable Golden Doodle, who found himself in tight situation Sunday while digging in the backyard.

SPRING, Texas — Spring firefighters came to the rescue of an adorable dog who found himself in a tight situation over the weekend.

Spring Fire Engine 71 and Rescue 71 B shift crews were called Sunday to the Spring Lakes subdivision, according to the department's Twitter. That's where they were brought to a Golden Doodle puppy with its head stuck in a pipe.

According to firefighters, the puppy was digging in his family's backyard when he somehow dug into a loose pipe connection for a drain and got his head stuck.

The @springfdtx Engine 71 & Rescue 71 B shift crews worked together to rescue a puppy stuck in a pipe today in Spring Lakes. The firefighters cut the pipe & safely removed the puppy.

H/T to firefighter Logan Hall & District Chief Chris vonWiesenthal#dogrescue #hounews pic.twitter.com/xFrp0aESRs — Spring Fire Department (@Springfdtx) March 21, 2021

Through teamwork, the firefighters were able to cut the pipe and safely remove the animal. On Twitter, the station gave a special shoutout to firefighter Logan Hall and District Chief Chris vonWiesenthal.

Spring Fire Department also posted several photos from the rescue, including the group of firefighters working to free the puppy and then the pet being reunited finally with its owners.

We're told the owners — and we're confident the puppy as well — are thrilled the pipe adventure is over with only the pipe being damaged. The family had just gotten the pup a couple weeks ago, the department said.