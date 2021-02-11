Dog in Clinton County shelter for 1 year looking for forever family

The shelter said the 7-year-old pit bull terrier is great walking on a leash, motivated by food and would be a loyal companion.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A dog at the Humane Society for Clinton County is marking a milestone Tuesday, but it's not a cause for celebration.

Pongo, a 7-year-old pit bull terrier, has been in the shelter for one year. When Pongo was brought to the shelter a year ago, he arrived with another dog, Perdita, who was pregnant. Perdita gave birth to nine puppies a few days after her arrival, and the shelter believes Pongo was the father. Perdita and all nine puppies have since been adopted, but Pongo is still patiently waiting.

He was a stray and severely underweight when he showed up to the shelter. Vets were able to nurse him back to health, and he's ready to find his forever home.

While he gets along with other dogs, Pongo should go to a home without cats or small children. All potential adopters with other pets must first do a meet and greet.

In a Facebook post, the shelter said he is motivated by treats and would be a loyal companion. He is a good walker on a leash and — like any good boy — enjoys belly rubs.

He is house-trained, has up-to-date vaccinations and has been neutered.

Pongo's adoption fee has already been sponsored, meaning his adoption will be free after having an adoption application approved. Anyone interested in adopting Pongo should call the Humane Society of Clinton County at 765-670-7924 or email cchs04@sbcglobal.net to request an application.