Google 'Betty White' on her 100th birthday and get a surprise

SAN DIEGO — Monday would have been Betty White's 100th birthday and Google is honoring her with a surprise for those that search "Betty White" through the search platform.

The search results page may be what you expect to see when you search her name, but in addition, the results page includes rose petals that fall from the top of the page as well as a message, "Thank you for being a friend" that includes the year she was born, 1922 and the year she passed, 2021.

The wording is a tribute to the theme song from "The Golden Girls" show where White was a beloved main character.

The comedic actress whose career spanned more than 80 years and who seemed to bring a smile to anyone’s face just by the mention of her name, passed away on December 31, 2021, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

Also honoring her legacy and love for animals, the #BettyWhiteChallenge is trending on Monday and helping raise funds for animal shelters. The challenge asked fans to donate $5 in White's name to an animal shelter as a way to honor her memory on her birthday.

"When somebody like [Betty White] speaks about animal homelessness and issues it really resonates with people. And they take the time to listen. So it means a lot to us," Nina Thompson, spokesperson for the San Diego Humane Society, told KFMB-TV.

"To know that 253 pets who were previously homeless are with their new families right now feels incredible," she added.

Several shelters and rescue groups across Indiana have benefitted from the viral campaign, including the Muncie Animal Shelter, which took in donations from the boys and girls tennis teams at Delta High School.

“I think this is right up their alley in helping animals and doing something fun for Betty White. It’s just the kind of things kids can get behind," said tennis coach Tim Cleland.