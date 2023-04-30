A West Michigan man traded a paperclip all the way up to an ice cream truck. Now, he owns a successful and expanding small business.

WYOMING, Michigan — A Wyoming business owner is seeing huge success for his small business, thanks to a tiny office supply.

Joel Haugen loves people. It's how he became such a unique business owner.

“It's kind of insane," he said.

Haugen worked at an axe throwing company back in 2020.

“When COVID hit, they deemed axe-throwing non-essential," he said. “I got laid off from that.”

While one door closed, though, another opened.

It all started with a paperclip.

“I posted a paperclip on Facebook marketplace and said my goal is to trade up to an ice cream truck. What do you have?" he said.

It seemed to have paid off immediately.

“Within the first day, I made like three trades and was already up to like a $100 item," he explained.

At first, people who saw the post thought it was fake.

“I'm telling you, I'm giving you a paperclip. So it's not, it's not a scam," he said. “I've always been a salesman, and I have a big smile. And I'm transparent. And I say, 'well, here's my goal.'”

He says trading was a lot easier when the items were around $10 to $15. When the values hit the hundreds, the mission got a bit more difficult for Haugen.

“I need to get the better end of the deal and maybe make $1,000 on this trade. Those took a lot longer," he said.

So, who would want to participate in something where they know they’re taking a loss?

“A lot of people that want to be a part of something bigger than themselves,” said Haugen. "It's just been really great to to get to know the community of people."

He never knew how far he would go, though.

Haugen made his first trade from a paperclip to a brass antique safety pin. He traded that for a Super Smash Bros Nintendo Switch game. Then, a tile saw for an engine hoist. Next, an arcade machine for a Jeep. The Jeep was traded for two pallets of Target returns, which got him a quad and a pop-up camper. Those got him a motorcycle, a vintage speedboat and $1,800 cash. Next, he got himself an upgraded version of the speedboat used to get a Chevy Avalanche and a fishing boat.

“It took me almost exactly a year. And I got my ice cream truck,” smiled Haugen.

Haugen is still trading items — but it still has its challenges.

“I traded up to a lifeguard stand that's like, over $1,000 new, and I can't trade it. Nobody wants it. And I'm stuck with a lifeguard stand in my backyard."

So, why ice cream? For him, it meant nostalgia.

"Everybody loves an ice cream man," he laughed. “I don't see how you couldn't be passionate about that."

After just one year open, business was booming. Haugen knew it was time for an upgrade.

“It went so well, that towards the end of last year, I was thinking, if it goes this good again, next year, I'm going to need something bigger and better," he said.

He’s now expanding the company fleet. Haugen added a bigger, newer truck to bring to large events.

The original truck could serve 600. Now, Haugen can feed over 2,000 customers ice cream.

Even though he's thankful for where he's gotten, he never doubted the mission.

“I knew if I stick to it, I would get there," he said.

With hurdles along the way, he's held it together — just like his paperclips.

"I've seen nothing but smiles. And that's what keeps me going," he smiled.

Haugen says his next goal is to trade up to his own ice cream shop.

You can find the Paper Clips Ice Cream truck driving around the Jenison and Wyoming area when the weather’s warm. You can book him for events on his website here.

Related Articles Ranch-flavored ice cream is coming to Walmart

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.