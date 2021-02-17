'Show Some Love Back Downtown' to help homeless and local businesses

On Friday, Feb. 19, you can drop off donations on the southwest side of Monument Circle from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The snow and cold are a good reminder to help those in need if you are able to. The Show Some Love Back Downtown event is a way for Hoosiers to donate items for people who are homeless and support downtown businesses in Indianapolis.

On Friday, Feb. 19, you can drop off donations on the southwest side of Monument Circle from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Items needed include gently used clothing (jeans, sweatshirts and coats are in high demand), personal hygiene items and non-perishable food items. March Madness face masks will be distributed to all who donate.

The hope is people will also then visit local businesses to pick something up or grab take-out from a restaurant.