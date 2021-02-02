Former WTHR anchor, local broadcast journalist Jill Ditmire dead at 56

She was a beloved face in Indy and described as "an absolutely sweet, kind, smart wonderful lady."

INDIANAPOLIS — Former WTHR anchor and reporter Jill Ditmire has passed away.

After leaving Channel 13, Jill went on to own a wine shop on Mass Ave and later featured artist and musicians through a program called "Curious Mix" at WFYI.

She also contributed to the programs "Indiana Outdoors" and "The Good Life."

In honor of her work, a conversation in memory of Jill will air Tuesday morning during "All Things Considered". Also work she pre-taped featuring Heartland Film will air this Thursday night on WFYI.

Ditmire grew up in Logansport and graduated from Butler Univeristy, where she later returned to teach.

The family tells 13News she died at home over the weekend, of natural causes.

Services are planned for a later date.

She was 56 years old.

Very sad news to share. Jill was one of Indy's biggest arts, food, and entertainment advocates for decades. She was just a joyful, loving human that I had the pleasure of working with for several years. Condolences to her friends and family. RIP, Jill. https://t.co/4DMzsFa8Fu — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) February 1, 2021