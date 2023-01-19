x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
People

Wishing Dolly Parton a happy 77th birthday

The Smoky Mountain Songbird turned 77 on Jan. 19 and people from all over celebrated.

More Videos

TENNESSEE, USA — Happy birthday, Dolly!

The Smoky Mountain Songbird turned 77 and people (and animals) from all over celebrated.

Zoo Knoxville and Dolly the rhino wished her a happy birthday.

Her Imagination Library sent some birthday love to the "book lady."

UT Knoxville celebrated with a throwback to the Imagination Library documentary, "The Library That Dolly Built."

Smokey Bear wished Dolly a happy birthday.

The Ryman Auditorium put out a birthday card for fans to sign.

The Grand Ole Opry wished her well too.

The National Archives Foundation said happy birthday to the 2006 Kennedy Center Honors recipient.

Carson-Newman University wished her well.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wished her a happy birthday.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out