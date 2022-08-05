Penrod Arts Fair returns Sept. 10 for 55th year

During the fair, visitors can experience the works of 300 artists, six stages of entertainment, and approximately 75 arts-related nonprofit organizations.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Penrod Arts Fair is returning next month for its 55th year.

It will be held at the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields on Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

During the fair, visitors can experience the works of 300 artists, six stages of entertainment, approximately 75 arts-related nonprofit organizations, and an extensive children’s area. People can also enjoy the Indiana Craft Beer Garden and the brand new Wine Terrace behind the Lilly House.

All proceeds from the events go toward grants for central Indiana arts, cultural and educational organizations.

General admission tickets are $20 per person or $15 during the presale. Children 10 and under are free.

Attendees to Evening with Penrod the night before will get an exclusive preview of the arts fair with the opportunity to be the first to purchase art. It will be Sept. 9 from 6 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $125 and can be purchased here.